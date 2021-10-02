History rolled down Railroad Avenue on Saturday in Alderson as part of the city’s third annual Antique Tractor Ride.
Joe Clay, 77, a self-proclaimed antique tractor enthusiast and organizer of the ride, said his ancestors would have likely raised an eyebrow at their tractors being used to parade through town instead of doing work on the farm.
“This is our history,” he said. “People like to see them. They like to hear them. They don’t sound like new tractors; they don’t run like new tractors and they don’t look like new tractors. I think that’s what draws people to them, all the character and history they’ve got.”
One of Clay’s tractors, with arguably the most historical ties to Alderson, is a 1948 Oliver 88.
Clay said this tractor was originally bought “brand spanking new” by his uncle, John, and arrived by the railroad to the Woodson-Mohler-Prince building on the Monroe County side of Alderson.
Nicknamed “Ollie” by Clay’s cousin, Clay said he remembers seeing it as a child on the family farm. He added that the tractor has lived out its entire life in Alderson and even after 75 years is still capable of farm work.
Clay said its primary use in its prime was baling hay.
“Everybody used to work these kinds of tractors,” Clay said. “No AC cabs or radios or all those other niceties. No power steering either, just muscle steering.”
Clay said he has roughly 30 antique tractors that he often has to take better care of than his newer ones that he uses on his farm, called J&M Farm.
“All the new tractors sit outside while the old ones sit in the buildings,” he said.
He’s purchased the majority of his antique tractors from sellers near and far, and Clay said the only other one that has a bit of family history to it is a Ford tractor, also from 1948, that belonged to his wife’s father.
When asked about why he decided to start the Antique Tractor Ride, he said, “I’m just an antique tractor buff and I had a bunch of tractors sitting around here and I decided it was time to take them out and ride them around.”
Another man who shares Clay’s enthusiasm for antique tractors is Gary Truex, 70.
He had two of his roughly 20 antique tractors in Saturday’s parade, a 1958 John Deer 420 and a 1959 John Deere 530.
Truex said he hopes the parade helps breathe some new life into these precious antiques and that people leave with a greater appreciation of their past.
“These (antique) tractors are the backbone of what built our country and what fed our country and continues to feed our country,” he said “These lil’ old tractors did an awful lot in the industrial revolution and afterward to make American farms more productive and all over the world really too.”
Since these are antique tractors, Truex said just about everyone in the parade carries with them a set of tools, a tow rope and jumper cables.
“Not everyone makes it to the end,” he said. “We’ve had to tow one or two in years past.”
Truex said he’s not sure if he can truly express the pride, appreciation and love he has for his antique tractors.
“It’s something that I don’t know how to explain,” he said. “If it’s in your blood, then you can’t get enough of it.”
For people of his generation, Truex said the Antique Tractor Ride is almost like being able to step back in time.
Truex said he can still remember his grandparents using horses to do the work that his tractors do now.
“We’ve really come so far,” he said.
The Antique Tractor Ride was sponsored by the Tahoe Farm Club.