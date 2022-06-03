The Anti-Rabies Clinics are scheduled throughout Raleigh County June 4 to June 11. During this time dog tags will be available and vaccinations for dogs and cats administered by a veterinarian assistant. For more information visit www.raleighcountyassessor.com or call the Raleigh County Assessor’s Office at 304-255-9178.
Dog tags are $3; dog Rabies, $9; Dog Distemper Parvo Virus, $20; Bordetella, $15, Lyme Vaccine, $45.
Cat Rabies are $9; cat Distemper, $15; cat Leukemia, $30; cat Distemper-Leukemia, $35.
No debit or credit, only cash or check.
The schedule is as follows:
June 4 (Saturday) 9 a.m. to noon, Tractor Supply, Old Raleigh Mall parking lot; 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sophia city parking lot, Sophia.
June 6 (Monday) 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Artie, Clear Fork Worship Center; 10:30 a.m. to noon, Dorothy Post Office, Dorothy; 2 to 3 p.m., Naoma, Old Glen Dale Tabor Store; 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., Rock Creek, Rebecca Chapel; 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Arnett Chapel behind the church, Arnett.
June 7 (Tuesday) 9 a.m. to 10 am., Harper, GracePointe Fellowship; 10:40 a.m. to noon, Bolt Church of God, Bolt; 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Raleigh County Assessor/Sheriff's Office, Glen Daniel; 4 to 5:30 p.m., Old Lester Elementary School, Lester.
June 8 (Wednesday) 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Park Middle School, Beckley; 11 a.m. to noon, Coal City, Stoco Community Center; 1:45 to 4:30 p.m., Crab Orchard, Crab Orchard Baptist Church.
June 9 (Thursday) 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Abraham, former Richmond School; 11 a.m. to noon, 657 Hinton Road, Shady Spring at Ghent Volunteer Fire Department substation; 1:45 p.m. to 5 p.m., Ghent Fire Station, Ghent.
June 10 (Friday) 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Grandview Shell Station, Grandview; 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mabscott Fire Department, Mabscott; 2 to 5 p.m., Bradley Freewill Baptist Church, Bradley.
June 11 (Saturday) 8:30 a.m. to noon, Beckley, Raleigh County Animal Shelter; 1:30 to 5 p.m., Raleigh County Courthouse, Beckley.