An Ansted woman is facing a felony charge in Fayette County, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.
On Oct. 13, deputies began an investigation into a possible fraud incident, according to a release from Fridley's office. During the investigation, deputies determined that a woman had allegedly stolen debit card information from a roommate and electronically transferred money from the victim's bank account to herself through the Facebook Pay feature.
Gabriella C. Prather, 27, was charged with the felony offense of fraud with an access device and the misdemeanor offense of petit larceny. Prather was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
Anyone with information pertinent to the incident is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or on Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.