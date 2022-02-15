ANSTED — Family engagement through math.
With a little dash of food added to the recipe for good measure.
Ansted Elementary School teachers and paraprofessionals recently engaged in professional development using math manipulatives to boost family and student engagement, according to the school principal, Marchelle Bowling.
On Thursday, Feb. 10, students and their families were invited to attend "For the Love of Math and Family." At the well-attended evening event, families were able to learn and participate in math games using cards and dominoes. Bowling noted that the games were easily adaptable for students of all ages and ability levels.
However, crunching numbers wasn't the sole focus of the evening.
Families also learned how to make a nutritional meal in a slow cooker, with the hopes "that they will be inspired to prepare more healthier, less time-consuming meals," said Bowling.
The evening ended with each family receiving a slow cooker, all of the ingredients to replicate nutritional meals at home, math manipulatives, and "a new perspective on math," Bowling said.
The event will not be a one-off, the principal stressed.
"To continue to support this outreach initiative, AES will be sending home monthly Crockpot recipes and supplying nonperishable food items through a blessing box located in front of the school," she said.
"Ansted Elementary would like to thank Brookfield Renewable Power, J&J Hardware, L&S Toyota and the Fayette County Board of Education Federal Programs and Nutrition for their contributions to making this a successful event," Bowling said.
Contributions from the sponsors allowed each family to receive a slow cooker to take home.
Bowling said the school values the support of its local business and school system central office partners.
She also thanked participating staff members for their efforts in engaging with students and their family members.
"We are so excited," Bowling told those assembled. "This means so much to us."
