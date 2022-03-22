The Ansted Volunteer Fire Department will meet Monday, April 4, at 7 p.m. at its station located at 96 Church Street, to hold a public hearing on a proposal to enter into a lease-purchase agreement, not to exceed $50,000, on a new GMC Sierra 3500 HD Crew Cab Truck.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video