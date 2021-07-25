The 2021 annual Lilly Reunion will be held at Flat Top on Aug. 13, 14 and 15.
The first Lilly Reunion was in 1929 and was held annually until 1949. It was then revived in 1978 and has been held each year since. The Lilly Reunion was in the 2009 Guinness Book of World Records as The Largest Family Reunion.
Lilly cousins and their friends are invited. However, you don’t have to be a “Lilly” to enjoy the food, entertainment and fellowship.
The family dinner, on Friday, Aug. 13 from 5 – 7 p.m., will be followed by entertainment in the covered amphitheater featuring the Darrell Ramsey Show and the infamous Cuz’N Night.
Saturday, Aug. 14, festivities begin at 10:15 a.m. with opening remarks followed with a flag raising ceremony to honor veterans at 10:30 a.m. There is time to visit the genealogy booth, souvenir booth and eat lunch at the Lilly Café before the live entertainment begins. Entertainers include Funnybones the Magician, the Thomas Danley Band, Billy Payne, the Lilly Mountaineers and the Cheat River Band and the Miss Lilly Contest.
On Sunday, Aug.15, following opening remarks and flag ceremony at 10:15 a.m., there will be inspirational music at 10:45 a.m. followed by a Sunday morning message from Mike Lucas. Music from Tom Okes, Larry Riley, Rick Lilly and The Announcers.
There is no charge to enter or for parking, entertainment and the children’s playground. The Lilly Café will offer a variety of reasonably priced food on Saturday and Sunday beginning with breakfast at 8 a.m. and continue to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The souvenir booth will offer keepsakes to take home, t-shirts, official souvenir program books, drinks and snacks. It is conveniently located next to the amphitheater.
The Lilly Reunion is held at Lilly Park, 314 Ellison Ridge Road, Flat Top, WV, 25841. Ellison Ridge is at the Raleigh and Mercer County line. For more information, visit www.lillyreunion.org.