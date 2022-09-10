Annual Halloween festival looms

OAK HILL — With a nip of fall in the air, now's the time to make plans to enjoy Oak Hill Halloween Festival 2022.
"We look forward to all of the Spooktacular events lined up this year and hope this is the best one yet," reads a city press release promoting the annual event. "Bring out all those ghouls and goblins for all the fun; beware it’s going to be a ghostly affair, so attend if you dare."
For more information, contact Kathleen Lively-Polk at Kathleenvlively@gmail.com.
Following is a schedule of events for the festival, which will run Oct. 22-29:
Saturday, Oct. 22
• 8 a.m. — second annual Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt
The scavenger hunt includes an adult category this year. Participants are asked to collect only one rock to "spread the Halloween spirit to as many members of our community as we can."
Thirty-one painted Jack O Lantern (children 14 and younger) and 31 painted ghost (adult 15 and older) rocks are placed along Main Street, Jones Avenue, the City Park, and the White Oak Rail Trail.
A $5 gift certificate will go to the finders of rocks numbers 1 to 30. A cauldron overflowing with Halloween goodies awaits the individual who locates rock No. 31. Each rock will be numbered on the back with directions on how to claim your prize. Simply message the Lively Family Amphitheater Facebook page with a photo of your rock, and the prize is yours. Prizes must be picked up at city hall. As the end of the competition approaches, a hint will be revealed about the hiding places.
• 11:30 a.m. — Coffin race registration (beside The Depot)
• 1 to 5 p.m. — Coffin Race (on rail trail)
The coffin has been equipped with a metal frame, wheels, rollbar, push bar and seatbelt.
All teams will be required to sign a waiver and pay a $20 registration fee. This will be a short-distance timed race. Three team members will push/steer, and one team member will be seated in the coffin.
Teams must be in costume. The top three teams with the best time will receive the following prize:
• 1st place — $200 and trophy
• 2nd place — $100 and trophy
• 3rd place — $75 and trophy
Registration starts at 11:30 a.m.
Teams of four are required due to the size and weight of the coffin. Racers must be 16 and older. A registration tent will be set up by the Train Depot at 11:30 a.m.
Organizers are also welcoming food trucks to set up in the Oak Hill Park for spectators to enjoy. Anyone who would like to set up can contact Kathleen Lively-Polk at Kathleenvlively@gmail.com.
Thursday, Oct. 27
• 5 to 8 p.m. — Pumpkin carving contest registration/drop-off (pumpkin house on Main Street)
Pumpkin house lighting at dark; pumpkins will be lit each night until Oct. 31.
Winners will be announced on Friday, Oct. 28. Prizes and trophies can be picked up Friday at 7 p.m. at the Pumpkin House. Unlimited pumpkin submissions will be accepted, and there are no registration fees.
Adult carved pumpkins (ages 15 and older)
• 1st place — $100 and trophy
• 2nd place — $75
• 3rd place — $50
Child-carved pumpkins (14 and younger)
• 1st place — $25 and trophy
• 2nd place — $15
• 3rd place — $10
Child-painted pumpkins (8 and younger)
• 1st place — $25 and trophy
• 2nd place — $15
• 3rd place — $10
Most creative (all ages, new category)
• 1st place — $25 and trophy
• 2nd place — $15
• 3rd place — $10
Please keep top of pumpkin intact. Cut hole in the bottom to remove pumpkin guts. This is for lighting purposes.
Saturday, Oct. 29
• 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. — Candy booth setup on Main Street. (Candy booth theme: Villains)
If your business, organization or family would like to register as a candy booth, email event coordinator Kathleen Lively-Polk at kathleenvlively@gmail.com.
Candy booths are responsible for supplying their own table and candy/goodies, and participants must dress in costume. There will be a prize for best candy booth.
This event is free to the public. There is no fee for registering pumpkins or for enjoying the candy booths.
• 7 to 10 p.m. — Trick or treat at candy booths on Main Street.
