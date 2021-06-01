Beckley’s 30th annual Friday in the Park series will open on June 4.
The concert series will be held weekly from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., through August, weather permitting, at Jim Word Memorial Park on Neville Street. Food vendors will offer lunch items for sale.
The only Friday in June that will not feature a Friday in the Park lunch concert will be on June 25, as downtown will be getting ready for the Great Race to visit that evening.
Opening day on June 4 will feature Mia Bailey at 11:30 a.m. and Rick Lilly at 12:15 p.m. Bsiley is a high school student who performs a variety of music and recently released a gospel CD. Lilly is a well-known local gospel performer.
On June 11, Billy Payne, a traditional country artist who has been nominated for several Josie Music Awards, will be featured. Then, on June 18, Dave Runion, a one-man band, will perform a variety of music including oldies, rock and country. A variety of musical styles will be presented during the season.
The 2021 entertainment schedule includes:
June 4 – 11:30 am – Mia Bailey (variety, gospel); 12:15 – Rick Lilly (gospel)
June 11 – Billy Payne (country)
June 18 – Dave Runion (variety, oldies, rock, country)
June 25 – No Friday in the Park due to Great Race set up
July 2 – 11:30 - Alan Kinsler (variety, patriotic); 12:45 – Theatre WV (Alice preview)
July 9 – 11:30 - The Raleigh Playhouse Open Mic (variety); 12:45 – Theatre WV (Honey preview)
July 16 – Sam Ingram (Sam’s Singing Telegrams) & Emilee Armstrong
July 23 – 11:30 - Verdeant (Chloe and Bryce Painter); 12:45 – Theatre WV (Tarzan preview)
July 30 – Dance Day - 11:30 Beckley Dance Theatre School Street Ztyle free dance class; 11:55 – Alexandria & Shades of Amber; 12:15 – Beckley Area Shag Club; 12:35 – Line Dancers
August 6 – Lady D (blues)
August 13 – 11:30 – Faith Community Church (Praise); 12:00 – How Great Thou Art (Gospel); 12:30 – Lucas Loeke Howell (Christian Rap Singer)
August 20 – Chris Oxley Quartet (jazz)
August 27 – Appalachian Festival – 11:30 - Lost Cannon Bluegrass; 12:20 – Shane Ingram & Friends
September 3 – Rain make-up date, if needed
Other events being planned downtown include the Great Race on June 25, Third Friday Around the Block (Neville/Underground) on July 16, Summer Car & Bike Show on July 31, Third Friday Around the Block (Main Street) on Aug. 20, Appalachian Festival Street Fair (Aug. 28), Kids Classic Festival (Sept. 11) and Chili Night (Oct. 2). The Beckley Exhibition Mine will host a West Virginia Day event on June 20 and Honey Festival on Aug. 21. The City of Beckley will host fireworks on July 4 at 9:30 pm.
