BLUEFIELD — One of the impacts of the pandemic was to cancel the annual Bluefield Shrine Club’s Horse Show at City Park in 2020 and 2021, and that has led to discontinuing the show.
City Manager Cecil Marson told members of the City Board a combination of factors contributed to the show’s end.
The show was held in the back area of City Park, but the 51st show held in 2019 was the last one.
Marson said one main reason has to do with the old structures that had been used for decades.
“There are old benches (bleachers) and a horse stable down there that were really in disrepair,” he said, and the show had not held the interest it did in the past.
“After a lot of discussions with the Shriners, who were the predominant pushers of that big horse show, it has kind of atrophied to really where it wasn’t done anymore…,” Marson said. “So we are getting that whole area torn down and cleaned up.”
The demolition of the bleachers and the stable as well as the ring has already been completed.
Marson said a large green space is now being groomed and the city will be working to decide what that area will be used for in the future.
“We will get input from the community on what to do with all of that green space, and what we create out there will be more advantageous for our kids and for our community,’ he said.
Marson said it will also open up more space for Christmas lights for the Holiday of Lights.
“It’s a big project,” Marson said of deciding what to do with the green space. “Rick Showalter (parks and recreation director for the city) is quarterbacking to provide some new and awesome things out there at the park for our whole area.”
The Bluefield Shrine Club used proceeds from the show to benefit the Shriners Hospitals Transportation Program.
But another fundraiser for the club kicked off this year in August.
The Bluefield Shriner’s Summerfest Carnival was held during Beaver-Graham Week as part of the weeklong activities leading up to the annual rivalry game on Aug. 26.
The carnival, which is primarily for children, was set up in the downtown parking lot between Raleigh Street and Princeton Avenue and was a big hit.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
