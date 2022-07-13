Annie Neeley Band up next at Terrace Concert Series

Carnegie Hall continues its 2022 Ivy Terrace Concert Series Thursday, July 14, at 6:30 p.m. with the Annie Neeley Band.
For over a decade, Neeley and her bass player/husband, Dave Kirkpatrick, have been writing songs on the “folkier” side of country. Her 2010 debut was Cold Heart Blues. With stylistic references to Hank Williams and Emmylou Harris, Neeley writes with the confidence of someone firmly connected to their roots.
In 2016, she released a collaborative album with fellow writer Andrew Adkins called Appalachia. The two managed to mix traditional bluegrass instruments with an outlaw sound, particularly on songs like “When I Was Young” or “Bound for Somewhere.”
Sponsored by City National Bank, the concerts take place outside on Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy live music. All Ivy Terrace concerts are free, open to the public, and alcohol free.