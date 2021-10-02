Humane Society of Raleigh County volunteers are giving a grateful round of "a-paws" to Beckley Area Foundation and the late Nancy Rickards, Raleigh Board of Education President Larry Ford, family and friends of Ruth Hornebrooke in Parkersburg and a "mystery person."
Thanks to the BAF's Nancy Rickards Memorial Fund, the Ruth Hornebrooke Memorial Grant from the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF), Ford and a donor who wants to remain anonymous, the animal shelter is looking like a new facility this fall, HSRC Vice President India Hosch reported Thursday.
Hosch said the grant monies from the generous donors have given the animal shelter, which housed more than 1,300 animals last year, new flooring and paint in the lobby, kitchen, and intake room, where animals are brought when they first come to the no-kill shelter.
Dogs have gotten a new fence for their play yard, along with a shady area to rest.
HSRC Secretary Deb Berry said the renovation is the first major overhaul of the shelter since the facility was built in 1979.
"Nothing had been renovated, other than just a little bit, here and there," said Berry.
Ford had the idea of a renovation for the shelter, she added. He also secured the funding through BAF and PACF.
"Larry Ford came to us with an offer of some money from a BAF fund to help us renovate the lobby," explained Berry. "He said it looked very old, which it does.
"So he agreed to give us money to do that, and then we had an anonymous donor that gave us the rest of what we need to do."
Berry said the BAF fund, the Nancy Rickard Memorial Fund, had also paid for "The Cat Corner" at the shelter in 2018. The Cat Corner gives potential adopters a chance to bond with the kittens and cats at the shelter.
Rickards, who died in 2012, left a generous amount of money in her will for the prevention of animal cruelty.
Through the grants, Berry said, the shelter put in new apoxy flooring, which is easy to upkeep. The shelter now has new stainless steel cabinetry and a new refrigerator in the kitchen and brightly colored and cheerful walls in the lobby, hallway and kitchen, thanks to Ford, BAF and PACF.
There are also new cabinets in the intake room, along with new ceiling tiles, she added.
The fund paid for the parking lot to be paved, too.
Hosch offered a special thanks to Ford.
"We are thrilled with the much-needed upgrades to our shelter," said HSRC Board President Nancy Johnson. "They not only look great, but they provide a much cleaner, more easily sanitized environment, for our animals and the public that visits us."