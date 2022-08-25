A Danese couple faces animal cruelty charges in Fayette County.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies executed a search warrant at a property in Danese after multiple tips were received from the community about suspected abandoned animals.
Fifteen dogs were found either inside or outside the residence, living in deplorable conditions with no food or water.
The exterior of the residence was also found to be in an unacceptable state, authorities said.
Kenny Spade, 53, and Stacey Spade, 52, both of Danese, were charged with 15 counts each of animal cruelty and one count each of illegal dump.
Both will now await further court proceedings.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Or, individuals can call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
