Animal Control to stop responding to 911 calls

Citing lack of available space at the animal shelter, Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver announced Tuesday that Raleigh County Animal Control will not be taking 911 calls regarding aggressive or stray dogs and cats.
Meanwhile, Raleigh Humane Society is asking volunteers to help solve the problem by stepping up to foster animals in their homes.
Tolliver said that Raleigh Humane Society officials notified him on Friday that the animal shelter, which the Humane Society operates on a non-profit basis, has no room for more animals.
“I was informed last Friday they would no longer pick up any animals in the county, as well as the city,” said Tolliver.
Raleigh Animal Control, which is operated by the county, picks up animals within city limits and inside the county and brings many of them, including aggressive animals, to the shelter, where workers provide care.
Tolliver said Commission allots $50,000 annually to the shelter, while the City of Beckley allots $69,000, and Humane Society representatives have said that the number of animals needing care often stretches the budget, comprised mostly of grants and private donations, that the shelter receives.
The shelter does not operate under the authority of the county or city. Neither entity has an agreement with the shelter regarding the sheltering of animals that are picked up by Animal Control, Tolliver added.
In 2017, 2018 and 2019, the shelter operated at a deficit. In 2021, the budget was $648,297, with functional expenses of $422,626 and net income of $225,671.
The shelter also received donations in 2021 that are earmarked for a veterinary center that is expected to alleviate vet expenses and to provide critical care to the animals.
Tolliver said he met with Mayor Rob Rappold and Nancy Johnson of the Raleigh Humane Society board of directors on Tuesday to discuss a potential solution to shelter overcrowding.
Until a solution is worked out, he said, Raleigh Animal Control will not be responding to emergency calls regarding aggressive or stay animals.
India Hosch, vice president of Raleigh Humane Society, said Tuesday that the shelter was housing 78 dogs. With pandemic restrictions lifting, she said, people who adopted during the government shutdown are returning animals.
“We have no space,” Hosch said. “There’s no available cages.
“There’s not a spot to put an animal,” she said. “You can only put so many animals in cages. It’s been a horrible, daily problem for years."
Rescue networks are experiencing a decline in the number of volunteers, resulting in fewer rescue organizations accepting local dogs.
Hosch said the Humane Society workers are seeking volunteers to foster animals.
“Fostering makes a difference,” said Hosch. “If you get one dog out, you can get one more dog in.
“We lost a lot of the fosters when we went through Covid because people were really leery of doing anything.
“So many of our fosters tapered off, and they also ended up with more responsibilities.”
She said fostering helps animals to get adopted because it allows the foster “parent” to see the dog’s true personality, when it is living with a family and not in a cage.
Rescue organizations are more likely to take fostered dogs because they are often adopted more quickly, said Hosch.
She said the shelter has “kitten season” coming up and is expecting many pregnant cats to need care.
“We do not throw away pregnant cats,” she said. “We absolutely do not.
“All the people on the board have fostered and tried to empty (the number of shelter animals) down.
“It’s not a new problem. It’s an existing problem,” she added.
Johnson said the meeting with city and county officials on Tuesday will hopefully be the start of finding a solution so that Animal Control can begin bringing animals to the shelter.
“The public is really generous,” Johnson said. “In turn, we are turning away dogs they’re bringing in.
“But you can’t cram 90 dogs into a 78-dog building.
“It’s inhumane to the animals,” she said. “It’s inhumane to the employees to expect them to provide top-notch care to every animal in there, when it’s overcrowded.
“It’s not fair to anybody,” Johnson said.
“Hopefully, we can find a resolution and we’ll get things worked out and we’ll have some better solutions in the very near future.”
She said the shelter, built in 1979, was made with a stray animal policy of “catch and kill” and does not meet the modern needs of the Humane Society.
“It makes it a little tougher,” she said. “Animal Control has been great.
“We came to an understanding today that until we can move some dogs, they’re just going to have to back off on picking up animals.
“It’s up to us to try to work together and get things worked out, and it will take some time.”
Mayor Rob Rappold said he, Johnson, Tolliver and city treasurer Bilie Trump attended the meeting, along with county commissioners Linda Epling and Greg Duckworth, other county officials and Animal Control leaders.
“Humane and Animal Control have extremely difficult jobs to do,” he said. “Throw in legal requirements for animal treatment, funding space limitations, lack of strong spay and neuter practices … all combine to make their tasks more challenging.
“The city and county have agreed to meet for the purpose of brainstorming ways the two can team up to help solve these issues.”
Those who want to foster an animal may call Raleigh Humane Society Outreach Coordinator Alexis Foster at 304-253-8921.