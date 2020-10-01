To help ensure the safety of voters and poll workers throughout the election process, Anheuser-Busch has produced and donated more than 43,000 ounces of hand sanitizer to be used at polling locations across West Virginia for this November’s General Election.
The donation is part of a broader program in collaboration with the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED), the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), in which the brewer is donating more than eight million ounces of hand sanitizer to election offices across the country.
Over the summer, Anheuser-Busch leveraged its production capabilities to produce hand sanitizer at its Baldwinsville, N.Y., and Los Angeles, Calif., breweries. This week, the brewer teamed up with a local wholesaler partner, Spriggs Distributing Company in South Charleston, W.Va., and utilized their collective logistics expertise to deliver the sanitizer locally to support polling locations and election offices.