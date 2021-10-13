The Southwest Virginia Angus Association is sponsoring the 49th Annual Great Southwest "More For Your Money" Angus Sale.
This is one of the longest continuous consignment sales on the East Coast. This year's sale will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Bottomley Farm-Southwest Bull Test Station Sale Barn in Wytheville, Va., which is off of Interstate 81, Exit 77. Turn onto Kenton Run and follow the farm lane to the sale site.
There will be 61 lots consisting of cow/calf pairs, bred heifers, open heifers and bull calves offered for sale. Fifteen consignors form all over southwest Virginia, North Carolina and West Virginia will participate in this year's event. Something for everyone no matter what time of year your personal preference is for calving. All interested cattlemen are invited to attend. For your free reference catalog contact the sale coordinator, George T. Johnstone Jr., at 276-620-4901 or the auctioneer, Smith Reasor, at 276-620-3123. Also you can look at the catalog and access more information at the association's website, swvaangus.org