The Southwest Virginia Angus Association held its 49th annual More For Your Money Sale on Oct. 23 at Bottomley Farms Sale Facility in Wytheville, Va.
Sixty-two lots of registered Angus cattle went through the sale ring to average $2,225.
Buyers from Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia participated.
The next sale for the Southwest Virginia Angus Association will be the Dec. 4 Southwest Virginia Angus Finest Sale at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon, Va. Fifty-five Performance Tested Registered Angus Bulls and 57 Registered Angus Female lots consisting of open heifers, bred heifers, bred cows and cows with fall calves will be sold. For a free reference catalog contact George T. Johnstone Jr. at 276-620-4901. The catalog is also at the website swvaangus.org.