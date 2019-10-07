morgantown — While West Virginia University researchers study how to improve the economy in the state, they say they need policymakers and communities on board.
WVU’s Academic Media Day was held at the Erickson Alumni Center in Morgantown on Monday. WVU researchers, as well as staff from several of WVU’s economic development initiatives, discussed topics ranging from how to support innovation and start-ups to how to encourage young people to enter health care professions in short supply in West Virginia.
“As researchers, we probably know more than people realize we’ve figured out, and so I think it’s really, really critical to have days like this to get the research away from just other researchers and out to policymakers who are actually making decisions about what we can do,” said Heather Stephens, assistant professor of resource economics and management.
“We’re trying to do important work and somehow it just kind of stays in the academic journals or sort of in our own silos.”
Stephens, who studies regional economies, said that one-size policy solutions, whether enacted at the state or federal level, affect regions differently.
She also said that when policymakers enact economic incentives to bring high-wage jobs to an area, those incentives may not be leading to new jobs and may instead “crowd out” middle class jobs, furthering the gap between the rich and the poor.
Stephens noted that the United States workforce participation rate is 63 percent, while the state’s is at 53 percent, the lowest rate in the country. Workforce participation rates include those working and those looking for a job but do not include those who have given up.
While the U.S. average has declined, West Virginia’s has remained stable over the long term, she said. But some West Virginia counties have workforce participation rates just over 30 percent, she said.
Stephens said she and John Deskins, director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at WVU, reviewed workforce participation rates by county across the country, and found that even assuming that other factors, like education, were stable by area, West Virginia’s workforce labor force would still be abnormally low. And their study looked at years before the opioid crisis took its toll in the workforce, she said.
“There’s something that’s keeping people out of the labor force, and this needs to be explored further,” she said, “but the other thing we find is that there appears to be a link between higher labor participation rate and future economic growth, so we do need to find a way to deal with this because it could be one of the critical missing pieces in sort of future economic prosperity.”
Javier Reyes, Milan Puskar Dean of the John C. Chambers College of Business and Economics and vice president of Start-Up West Virginia, said to assist policymakers, researchers should be forward-thinking after solving problems or perfecting technology.
“Instead of just saying, mission accomplished, it’s like wait a second?” he said. “Who would use this?”
He also suggested that leaders should think about what industries could benefit from innovative technology currently in use at West Virginia companies, such as Aurora Flight Sciences in Bridgeport and Procter and Gamble in Berkeley County.
“If we are going to create a cluster around automotive, or a cluster around aerospace, or a cluster around energy ... we need to understand what is the roadmap to do it?” he said.
Ann Chester, director of the Health Sciences and Technology Academy, said her program, which began in 1994, selects students in ninth grade with at least a 2.5 GPA and offers summer camps, mentoring on research projects and tuition waivers for college.
“We’re looking for the kids who get left behind,” she said.
She described it as a “health care infusion that stays in West Virginia” and said many are now running the health care system in rural areas. She said the Legislature provides some funding, as well as WVU and Marshall, and that community partners are also essential. Multiple southern West Virginia counties lack programs, although programs operate in Fayette, Greenbrier, Raleigh, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Logan and Boone counties, she said.
Tony Michael, director of WVU Extension Service Family and Community Development, said that while many may focus on West Virginia’s poor economy, there are many positives as well. Among those include “cultural capital” – things like shared beliefs, history and “identity tied to place”; social capital, meaning “the glue that ties a community together”; human capital, including people with existing skills and knowledge; and institutional capacity, like WVU.
“Money alone isn’t going to fix West Virginia’s problems,” he said. “I wish that were the case.”
Michael, a Summers County native, also said that change may require built capital, meaning things like roads and infrastructure, and political capital, meaning political leaders who listen and respond accordingly.
And efforts fail when they don’t rely on community input as well, he said.
He also talked about resilience – how well communities are equipped to deal with changing circumstances and adversity.
He said, “West Virginia, like or not, is in so many ways the perfect sort of place to examine community resilience.”
