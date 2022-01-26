An opioid-ravaged West Virginia town awaits trial verdict

AP PhotoSarah Kelly is shown Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Huntington, W.Va. After struggling with an opioid addiction most of her life, Kelly has been in recovery since October 2019. As a federal judge mulls a decision in a lawsuit filed by the city of Huntington and Cabell County over the role of three pharmaceutical companies in the local opioid crisis, Kelly said there are many recovery programs that could benefit if the plaintiffs prevail. (AP Photo/John Raby)