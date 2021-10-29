An evening of Mbira at White Sulphur Springs Library

White Sulphur Springs Library will host an African Mbira concert and discussion on Thursday, Nov. 4, beginning at 6 p.m., featuring Sarah Hann and Cassidy Hicks.
Hann will be performing traditional Shona pieces on the mbira dzavadzimu from Zimbabwe as well as performing contemporary songs arranged for mbira. Hicks will be singing.
The concert will be part performance and part informational as Hann introduces the wonders of African music.
There will be an opportunity at the end of the concert for questions and answers and for the listeners to try out the mbira.
Hann has a music education degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a Master's from Winthrop University in South Carolina. She currently teaches Kindergarten through fifth grade at White Sulphur Springs Elementary School.
Hicks has a music education degree from Concord University. She currently teaches pre-Kindergarten through fifth grade at Frankford Elementary School.
The library is at 344 W. Main St. in White Sulphur Springs. For more information call 304-536-1171.