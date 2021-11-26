After an unwelcome break last winter, professional dancers and students are thrilled to grace the Beckley stage again this year with the 32nd season of “The Nutcracker.”
“It’s just great to be back in the theater,” said Jerry Rose, artistic director of Beckley Dance Theatre. “And I’m not by myself. Thousands of theater folk all over this country are back again. … The show must go on, and it is going on in Beckley and all over the world.
“We’re glad to be back, and the response has been so wonderful,” Rose said.
Even financial support has been great, Rose said, explaining that the production depends on local contributions, not grants, to bring world-class professional dancers, sets and costumes to the Beckley stage. This year, some of those guest artists are coming from as far as Canada.
Erina Tanaka, who recently retired from Canada’s Ballet Jorgen, will dance the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy. The role of her Cavalier will be performed by Skyler Campbell, a principal dancer with the National Ballet of Canada in Toronto.
“We’re just so happy to have them,” said Rose, explaining that the contacts came through friends networking in the dance world, including Brian Murphy of The Verb Ballets in Cleveland, who will appear as Drosselmeyer, the eccentric creator of Clara’s beloved nutcracker doll and the character who gets the story rolling when he presents the unusual gift at Clara’s family’s Christmas party.
Other professionals from ballet companies will join the cast, as will a few locally familiar names, including Alyssa Young, Lisa West Meadows (who will also dance the Sugar Plum Fairy role in school performances), and former West Virginia Dance Company artists Donald Laney, Aymen Robertson and Forrest Hershey.
This year, the coveted roles of Clara and Fritz will be shared by multiple students, giving the dancers who hold them an opportunity to perform in some of the ballet’s advanced pieces, such as “Snow” and “Flowers,” on the nights they aren’t performing as Clara and Fritz.
“This way, they get the best of both worlds,” Rose said.
On Friday, Clara will be performed by Ella Hopkins and Fritz by Daniella Fragile. Saturday will feature Delaney Hanes as Clara and Kendall Ford as Fritz. And, on Sunday, Raegan Wood will perform Clara, and Lucy Bickey will be Fritz.
“The great thing about this is that I love my dancers to work with all of these professional people,” Rose said. “So they see that they’re just real people like all of us. They’re no different. They take classes with them, and they warm up with them. They see them work in rehearsal, and they gain a first-hand knowledge of what being a professional dancer is like. Here we are at the top of our field, working with these world-class artists.”
The ballet — set to music by a Russian composer, based on a French version of a story by a German author — tells the story of Clara and her beloved nutcracker prince. Clara is devastated when her brother, Fritz, breaks her new toy at the party, but Drosselmeyer magically repairs the doll, and Clara later falls asleep with it under her family’s Christmas tree. That’s when she dreams of her nutcracker prince battling an army of gift-thieving mice. With help from some toy soldiers and Clara, the nutcracker prince defeats their evil mouse king.
The first act demonstrates to young dancers and their audience what life in 1890s German society would have been like.
“It transports everyone to a different era. It’s going back in time,” Rose said.
It’s not just a lesson in culture and history for the dancers and their audience, it’s an annual stepping stone for young ballerinas. They start as angels and work their way up to toy soldiers, and on to the party scene and beyond. By the time they reach the divertissements of the second act – dances known by names such as “Tea,” “Arabian,” and “Marzipan,” among others – the dancers are transporting themselves and their audience not only back in time but to other worlds.
After the defeat of the mouse king, the nutcracker prince whisks Clara on an adventure through a snowy, magical Russian forest and into the Land of Sweets. That’s where the Sugar Plum Fairy treats them to a cultural showcase of dancing candy from around the globe.
“Ethnic dances are the grandfather of all classical dance,” Rose said. “I have always been fascinated with other cultures. That’s one reason I love the second act. Each one of those dances gives me the opportunity to demonstrate to the kids the contributions of other cultures.”
Dances throughout the second act represent foreign delicacies, rare treats from far-away lands — chocolate from Spain, tea from China, coffee from Arabia, Russian dolls dressed as candy canes, sweet Danish marzipan, even gingerbread children who emerge from under their mother’s skirt, representing a similarly-shaped tin of candy well known in 1890s Russia.
In Clara’s day, these edibles would have been truly special – much like “The Nutcracker” tradition is to this community, Rose said.
Show times
The curtain opens at the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium on Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. and on Dec. 5 at 2:30 p.m. All seats are $15 and tickets may be purchased in advance through Beckley Dance Theatre School. Audiences are also welcome to see a traveling version of the show at The Greenbrier on Dec. 29 at 7:30 p.m. and on Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. Call The Greenbrier for more information.