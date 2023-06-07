Amtrak has submitted applications for Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) funding for 16 proposed projects around the country that would improve long-distance reliability, reduce travel times, and expand service.
The funding was made available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
Included in the proposed projects would be service improvements to the Cardinal line that increases service to operate daily, increases train speeds, and reduces travel times.
The Cardinal Line runs from New York to Chicago with service to Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington D.C., Cincinnati and Indianapolis with eight stops in West Virginia, including White Sulphur Springs, Alderson, Hinton, Prince, Thurmond and Montgomery.
