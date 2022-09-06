CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad is stepping down from her position at the end of the month.
Amjad and Gov. Jim Justice announcing the news during Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing. Justice said that Amjad will stay as a senior advisor to his office and she’ll remain on the Covid-19 briefings. Amjad’s resignation from her role is effective Oct. 1.
“The reason I am stepping back is to returning to a clinical practice. I do miss seeing my patients. That’s a great bond for me and a great way for me to know what is going on,” Amjad said.
Amjad was appointed as State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health in July 2020, just a few months into the Covid-19 pandemic.
Since 2010 before being appointed, Amjad, of Beckley, had been a private practice physician specializing in internal medicine and preventive health care serving residents in Beckley, Oak Hill and Princeton.
Amjad said serving during the pandemic has been challenging but rewarding to help West Virginians.
“It’s probably the highlight of my career and my life to serve with you (Justice) and our entire team on the pandemic leadership team, as well as the DHHR,” she said.
Justice applauded Amjad on Tuesday for her work in the 26 months in the role.
“Dr. Amjad came and really stepped up at a time when we really needed somebody,” the governor said.
“We want to congratulate her as she moves on with other of her life. We thank her and staying as a senior advisor and staying on to help us and guide us as she already has over and over.”
