AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) has deployed five new teams to West Virginia, one of them coming to southern reaches of the state.
The teams will serve the West Virginia towns of Fairmont, Thomas, Mullens, Gandeeville and Elkview through projects that include tax preparation, park and river cleanups and rural infrastructure upgrades.
The team in Mullens will assist with establishing a roadside/riverside park and upgrading five other parks alongside the Guyandotte River Water Trail.
Members will build two river access points for a picnic shelter, erect four signs, upgrade one mile of trail along the Guyandotte River with two bridges, remove one dilapidated building, and build foundation for a new house for a family in need.