AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP to the Council of the Southern Mountains in Welch has received a federal grant worth $96,147, according to Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-W.Va.
The grant will be used to place 300 volunteers in McDowell, Wyoming, Mingo and Raleigh counties.
AmeriCorps Seniors engage Americans 55 and older through its Foster Grandparent, Senior Companion and RSVP programs. AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers serve their communities through initiatives as diverse as combating food insecurity, helping students transition to online schooling, connecting veterans to jobs and benefits and responding to the new challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic.