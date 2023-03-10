West Virginia American Water continues to monitor water quality along the New River following a CSX train derailment in Summers County, according to a company press release.
The company chose to temporarily stop drawing water from the New River following the incident. The company has resumed use of the New River while continuing to enhance its treatment processes, a decision supported by water quality sampling and testing, the press release stated.
Sampling and testing have indicated no detection of contaminants in treated water.
West Virginia American Water remains in close contact with first responders at the site of the derailment, including CSX, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, the United States Environmental Protection Agency, and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Public Health.
Should the need arise for a drinking water advisory, customers will be notified upon that development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.