Officials with the American Water Charitable Foundation recently announced five organizations in West Virginia that were awarded a 2022 water and environment grant, supporting communities served by West Virginia American Water.
The Foundation awarded $1.5 million through the program, and over $296,000 is being invested directly into the Mountain State, accordiomng to a press release by the company.
The Water and the Environment grant is part of American Water’s foundation of keeping communities flowing, focusing on three pillars of giving: water, people and communities. The grantees were:
λCoalfield Development Corporation ($185,000) for construction of the West Edge Rainwater Catchment and Raingarden System (Cabell County).
λKanawha State Forest Foundation, Inc. ($12,000) for completion of the Middle Ridge Trail System (Kanawha County).
λNature Conservancy ($33,500) for enhancements to the Brush Creek Preserve and Bluestone Water Trail (Mercer County).
λNew River Conservancy ($40,000) in support of New River Clean Water Alliance (Fayette County).
λWest Virginia Land Trust ($26,338) in support of Little Bluestone-Cooper’s Mill Community Forest (Summers County).
EPA to designate ‘forever chemicals’ as hazardous substances.
washington (ap) — The Environmental Protection Agency moved Friday to designate two “forever chemicals” used in cookware, carpets and firefighting foams as hazardous substances, a step that would clear the way for quicker cleanup of the toxic compounds, which have been linked to cancer and other health problems.
The Economic Development Administration (EDA) Coal Communities Commitment Program appropriated $5.36 million to the Randolph County Development Authority, made possible through the American Rescue Plan.
The funding will support construction of a new conference and events center and workforce development facility in Elkins, and will be matched with $1.3 million in state funds to create an estimated 87 jobs, retain 13 jobs and generate $22.4 million in private investment.
The joint announcement about the funding was made Thursday by the offices of Sens. Joe Manchin, D—W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
Try This West Virginia will be hosting a regional community gathering on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., followed by a 1-hour guided tour of the farm led by the co-director of New Roots Community Farm, Gabe Peña.
Attendees will have the opportunity to network with others in the region with the shared focus of making West Virginia healthier, all while enjoying a free local lunch.
The meeting will be at New Roots Community Farm off of Wolf Creek Road, Fayetteville. For more information or to register for the event, please email director@trythiswv.com. You can also visit Try This West Virginia on Facebook.
