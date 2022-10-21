BLUEFIELD — On Nov. 8, West Virginia voters will decide the fate of four amendments, with one of them impacting the state Board of Education’s decision-making authority.
Amendment 4, the Education Accountability Amendment, aims to amend the state Constitution to “clarify that the rules and policies promulgated by the State Board of Education, are subject to legislative review, approval, amendment, or rejection.”
In other words, any new rules and policies or any changes to the current policies the board wants to make would require approval from legislators.
The amendment has drawn support from Republican legislators, lukewarm approval by Gov. Jim Justice, strong opposition from the West Virginia Education Association, and, at least in the beginning, strong opposition from the previous state superintendent of schools as well as the state school board.
When placing the amendment on the ballot was approved by legislators earlier this year, former state Schools Superintendent Clayton Burch and the state Board of Education (WVBE), led by Miller Hall, opposed the move.
“The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) is comprised of citizens from diverse backgrounds and educational expertise who are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate for overlapping terms,” a statement from WVBE said. “This ensures continuity and a balance of political and geographic representation and creates stability for decision-making.”
The state board said it’s also a matter of having people who make decisions about education to be directly connected to education.
“The governance by the non-partisan State Board of Education provides more than a consistent and stabilizing foundation for public schools, but also a panel of experts from diverse backgrounds that are connected to the teachers, students and families of the state,” the statement said. “The Board can respond quickly to the needs of educators and students as has been most evident during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Former State Superintendent of Education Clayton Burch said education policy should not be guided by “the winds of political change.”
“We often talk about the need to pivot to meet the escalating and changing needs of our education community,” Burch said after the March vote. “The Board has the flexibility to move nimbly and efficiently to support our children, educators and staff in the face of change. For example, we have met with minimal notice to issue waivers. The Board has also traveled and held meetings around the state to be accessible to communities and to hear citizens’ concerns. This is the beginning of a new era of teaching and learning and our attention must not sway with the winds of political change but must stay on the progress and development of our students.”
However, both Burch and Hall are no longer in those positions, with Burch requesting a transfer to be superintendent for the state School for the Deaf and Blind, a request granted by Justice.
Burch was replaced by David L. Roach.
Hall retired from his position and was replaced by Paul Hardesty.
Cristy Day, director of communications for the West Virginia Department of Education, said neither Roach nor Hardesty has issued an opinion about Amendment 4 and they have no plans to do so.
State Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay County, was in Princeton recently and expressed his support for Amendment 4.
Hanshaw said “fully half” of the revenue budget of the state goes to public education, yet legislators “have next to no control over how that money is spent” or how the public education system is implemented and delivered.
That is because the board of education is exempt right now from overview of the rule-making process, he said, unlike almost all of the other executive branch entities that require a “final sign-off” from legislators on action related to rules and policies.
This should be extended to the state Board of Education, he said, adding the amendment passage would not affect their “operational processes at all,” but the rules, or policies, would come back for final sign-off of the Legislature before they are implemented.
However, Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association, said the board of education is exempt from this type of legislative oversight for a reason.
“There is a reason our forefathers made education a priority,” he said. “They wanted to make sure our kids got a fair and efficient public education. There is a reason it is important to take politics out of it, and that has to continue.”
Lee said if Amendment 4 passes, legislators would have the ability to reject or amend any rule or policy in “any way they choose.”
“Passage of Amendment 4 would bring the instability of politics into our classrooms,” he said, and it would create swings based on whoever is in charge, which can change every two years.
The amendment would take control out of the hands of non-partisan experts in education and place it in the hands of “60-day partisan legislators.”
Justice recently indicated he supports Amendment 4, mainly because it may help the state avoid “being California,” referring to incidents where controversial ideas are introduced into public school systems.
“For the most part, these are really good people,” he said of state education leaders. “They are grounded and their thoughts are as sound and as solid as they can be. But on the other hand, we really don’t know what we are going to run into.”
“I can’t have any problem with an oversight on the Legislature side just in case we get in a situation people are bringing things in that are off the charts," Justice said, adding that state education leaders are “doing a good job,” but Amendment 4 could “preempt extremists.”
Lee said legislators are not needed to vet or approve any changes because the state board of education has a procedure in place to allow substantial input before action is taken.
“Right now, when a policy comes up to the State Board, it is put on a 30-day comment period,” he said, giving everyone a chance to provide input.
Policy changes are based on those comments, he said, and some of the proposals are then put out for a second review based on that input.
Legislators’ version of that, he said, is to hold a one-hour public comment period and give each speaker 75 seconds.
Lee said it doesn’t matter what is said, legislators “are going to pass what they want anyway.”
“Who would you rather have making decisions about education?” he said.
Lee also said parents can, and are, already involved in education on the local level through organizations like a PTSA (Parent, Teacher, Student Association) and by coming to school board meetings and speaking.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
