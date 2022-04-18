Ambulance services in Monroe County continue despite previous setbacks

Minus possible withholdings such as scholarship aid, tuition cost will be $4,298 per year.Two ambulance services continue to serve the residents of Monroe County as the county is trying to rebound from the loss of an ambulance fee to make sure those services are provided.
Monroe County Commissioner Melvin Young said at the commission’s April meeting Peterstown Rescue Squad and Pineville-based STAT EMS have the county covered and the hope is the arrangement can continue.
Peterstown covers the western end of the county toward the Mercer County border and STAT covers the eastern end toward the Greenbrier County line.
“The county commission was kind of put in a pickle,” Young said, referring to the requirement to enact an annual $100 fee for property owners to raise money to provide ambulance coverage for the entire county after Greenbrier Ambulance was ready to pull out in 2017.
The ambulance service issue surfaced in early 2017 when the Union Rescue Squad was going out of business over financial problems and sold out to Greenbrier Ambulance Service.
Greenbrier (based in Lewisburg) then came to Monroe County and told commissioners they would continue to provide service and “make it work,” but then came back three months later and said “no money can be made.”
That’s what prompted the fee, but it ran into opposition, including a lawsuit that was eventually dismissed.
The fee was later discontinued and an attempt by the county to pass a levy for money for the ambulance services failed in 2020.
Young said only about 48 percent of county residents that were billed actually paid the fee, which was dropped all together on July 1, 2020, and that is when STAT agreed to provide the service.
Feuchtenberger & Barringer Legal Corp. of Princeton was hired to collect unpaid fees and County Clerk Donnie Evans said the county receives a “small monthly check” from those ongoing efforts. More than half of the total $520,000 from the fee remains uncollected.
Young said STAT has received no money at all from the county and neither does Peterstown, which continues to put the Peterstown Squad in a financial squeeze.
Squad President Jerry Brown said last year they lose money every month because of the limited number of calls and he was not sure how much longer the current level of services could be provided without a supplement.
However, STAT is a much larger organization, serving seven counties, including McDowell County, which lost its county ambulance service several years ago.
Steve Roache, Monroe County supervisor for STAT, said the company also does medical transports and doctor’s appointments.
“We have some additional things we can do,” he said. “It helps offset from the costs.”
Roache said the company has medical “vans” for those who may not need an ambulance for some of those transports and gave an example of a woman who had to be transported to Morgantown for dialysis who otherwise would have had no transportation.
“Without us, she couldn’t get dialysis,” he said, adding that her husband is away serving in the military.
Having those extra services allows all residents of the county to be served, he added.
STAT owner Jason Smyth, who along with Roache attended the commission meeting, said a problem the company is now running into, though, is the cost of fuel.
“We get zero. We are not allowed to charge a fuel excess fee,” he said, “ and we can’t make the money up.”
Smyth said the fuel bill company wide (total in seven counties) was between $32,000 to $35,000 a month before the soar in gas prices.
“We are now pushing from $75,000 to $90,000 a month,” he said, with no way to remedy it.
Young said working with STAT has been great and the company has done its job well.
Resident Michelle McFall agreed.
“These guys are amazing,” she said, explaining that when her father was ill they stepped up quickly and handled the situation. “I greatly appreciated that.”
Young also said at the meeting the county finally has better cell service.
Richard Miller, 911 Center director for the county, said Verizon now provides service (100 percent) on Rt. 219 all through the county.
“It’s the first time and it’s only with Verizon,” he said.
Miller said a temporary tower was installed at the 911 Center in Union to provide the service and the county is working with Verizon on erecting a permanent tower.
“It’s a joint venture with Verizon,” he said, adding that he asked other cell service companies about working with the county but “Verizon was the only one that stepped up to the plate.”