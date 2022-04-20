ALS Fund honors Michael Richmond

The ALS Fund has been established by Ray and Bobbie Richmond at Beckley Area Foundation (BAF) in memory of their son, Michael D. Richmond.
The donor designated fund is to be used by Hospice of Southern West Virginia to provide patients diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) with equipment, transportation and caregiver services.
“This funding will allow Hospice of Southern West Virginia to further our mission of delivering quality end-of-life care to those with ALS,” said Janette Green, CEO of Hospice of Southern West Virginia.
“With this generous gift, we will be able to provide communication assistance devices and other specialized equipment to meet the needs of these individuals.”
Richmond was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1984, where he was an active member of both the football and tennis teams. He went on to attend WVU and graduated in 1989, with a B.S. in Business Administration. He returned to Beckley in 1991, to work alongside his father Ray and become the owner of Richmond Insurance Center in 2001.
Richmond was a fixture in the community as an Allstate Insurance agent and he was passionate about helping the people of West Virginia.
He was actively involved in Boy Scouts of America with his son Creek and enjoyed volunteering with the Special Olympics.
He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those who needed support.
Richmond loved hiking with his dogs and could easily spend a day sitting outside and taking in the West Virginia scenery.
In his leisure time, Richmond enjoyed riding motorcycles with several of his closest friends. During the past two years while having ALS, Richmond continued to be an inspiration to those around him with his courageous approach to life, his sense of humor and his unforgettable smile.
In a prepared statement, his parents, Ray and Bobbie Richmond, said, “Michael was a blessing as a son. He was a respectful, compassionate, caring person and a true gentleman. He was a joy to know.
“In his honor, we hope this fund will be of assistance to others who suffer from ALS as Hospice was a great comfort to him.”
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions with “ALS Fund” in the memo to BAF, 1210 South Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801. If you are interested in starting a donor designated fund or leaving a legacy gift, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.