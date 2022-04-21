The State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating the soon-to-be warmer weather this Saturday with “Almost Summer in Almost Heaven,” a new family-friendly celebration at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg.
Set for 1 to 8 p.m., “Almost Summer in Almost Heaven” will feature a car show, live music, fair food, shopping, activities for kids, cornhole and disc golf tournaments. Tickets for this event will only be available for purchase the day of the event. People 11 and older will be $5 to enter, and children 10 and under are free.
“The mission of this event is to bring families out to kick off summer and enjoy time together,” event organizer Ellen Dillon stated. “We will have activities for all ages at this event and hope that folks can come out to enjoy.”
Live entertainment throughout the day includes Seldom Free, Element of Us, The Half Bad Bluegrass Band, Cody Wickline, and Cody Clayton Eagle, who was recently seen on “American Idol.”
Registration is required for the tournaments and the car show. Applications can be found at www.statefairofwv.com or by calling 304-645-1090.
For more information or to get registered, visit the State Fair of West Virginia website and look for Almost Summer in Almost Heaven tab.