When Alex George was 7 years old, he told his grandmother he thought they should go into business together.
“I told her we should open our own Lebanese restaurant because she made great Lebanese food,” he recalled with a chuckle.
George, who grew up in and around his family’s business, George’s Fashions in uptown Beckley, said he always knew he would be his own boss one day.
And though the Lebanese restaurant he pitched to his grandmother Amy as she worked in her basement office at the department store, didn’t come to fruition, the same can’t be said for his dream of owning his own business – or restaurant, specifically.
Georges’ Taps & Italian Grill, formerly Padrino’s in Beaver, is George’s most recent business venture.
The Virginia Tech graduate first dipped his toes in the culinary waters in California nearly a decade ago.
“I was working at Fidelity Investment in Florida and trying to play professional soccer as well,” he explained. “I got badly injured and was unhappy with my desk job and a friend
from college who was starting a food truck in California came up with a plan for me to help him.”
A year after the move to San Diego, George started his food truck and mobile food business.
He found success with his first venture, Simply Fresh, but it was Eat Your Heart Out, the food truck he opened in 2015, that really took off.
“It was featured on the Food Network a few times and won awards for food trucks in San Diego,” he said of the Mexican-influenced, chef-inspired business.
George said business in San Diego was good, but the opportunity to build something back home in West Virginia was too enticing to pass up.
“So I convinced my wife to move with me and my three kids back to West Virginia,” he said.
George also convinced Tony Cabrera, his food truck chef, to make the jump with him.
“He (Cabrera) does the food and I take care of everything else,” George said of the business relationship.
George took the keys to Padrino’s – which was still up and running – Jan. 15, and immediately began operating as Georges’ Taps & Italian Grill.
In the weeks since, the business has been offering carryout and delivery only as George has worked on an interior renovation.
“I would think you wouldn’t recognize it,” he said of the changes.
In addition to the newly hung exterior “Georges’” sign, changes include décor, as one of the walls now features chalkboard paint and will soon have an artist’s rendering of the restaurant’s logo with the New River Gorge Bridge and other well-known West Virginia locations.
“Guests can draw and doodle on the corner,” he said.
Work from local artists will also be featured on the walls and available for sale.
George said the space also offers a bit more seating now as an interior wall has been removed.
The look of the restaurant is important to George, but he said the food – which features Padrino’s favorites as well as new items – is what will keep customers coming back.
“We have awesome pizza,” he said. “Pretty much everything we can, we make from scratch. Everything from the sauces to the dough to the mayonnaise and salad dressings.
“Everything is made by us with a lot of the same flavors I loved as a kid.”
Though the restaurant, which opens for indoor dining today, is just getting off the ground, George is already working on other plans.
He said his food truck is en route from California and, upon arrival, will be rebranded “Georges” and parked outside the gymnasium at the old Crab Orchard Elementary School, where he is working on another project.
“I’ve been working heavily with (local businessman) Chris Vaught, trying to develop a shared kitchen space and create a mobile food industry in southern West Virginia,” he said.
The space, inspired by the same idea in San Diego, will provide other food truck owners or caterers an opportunity to share expenses for a large kitchen space from which they can connect and create.
“I think it could be something that ends up being a huge asset to the community in addition to my restaurant,” he said.
And as he grows his new restaurant and begins operating the food truck, he is also working on turning the space next to Georges’ into a more upscale experience.
“I’m going to put in a private meeting room/bar in the back and a formal dining room where we do wine and beer pairings for dinner,” he said, adding the “Taps” part of the restaurant’s name is in reference to the 11 beers, eight of which are local, available for guests.
“So the ultimate goal is to be able to feed people very casually from the food truck, to be able to feed people who want to sit and still be casual in the main dining room, and to feed people who are looking for more of an upscale experience out of the more formal dining room,” he said.
George said he is someone who always likes to “keep as many irons in the fire as possible.”
In the future, he hopes to add local politics into the mix.
“I’m working on a legal degree right now and would eventually like to get into politics and to have an impact on the area I grew up in,” he said.
That “impact” also includes a return to soccer as he said he hopes to coach the sport that his father Alex “Zan” George also coached for years.
He said it’s important for him to raise his children in his hometown, but said the move wouldn’t have been possible without friend and family support.
“My wife, my dad, my mom, the community, people like (Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director) Michelle Rotellini,” he said. “I am so grateful for all the support I’ve had. Even support before I got here.”
George said he looks forward to future growth of the restaurant and encourages the community to stop by.
“I’m just really hoping to have an impact on the community and bring the community food they like to eat,” he said.
Georges’ Taps & Italian Grill, in the Beaver Plaza, is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. To place an order, visit www.georgesitaliangrill.com or call 304-255-7755.
