The Town of Alderson and Alderson Main Street have announced a Fall Festival on the Bridge that organizers hope will become an annual event.
The inaugural festival will be Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Alderson Memorial Bridge.
The festival will include arts, crafts, local food, an art car painting demonstration, some Community Market vendors, the Historic 1896 C&O Train Depot, Alderson shops and restaurants and live music.
Vendors must register by emailing aldersonharvestfest@gmail.com.
This event will also include a Straw Bale Scarecrow Contest. It is a competition open to businesses, individuals, and non-profits who will construct a scarecrow, using a straw bale base, around lamp posts in town. Applications to enter must be made to donsutherland2003@yahoo.com. Once entered, applicants will be assigned a location and told where to pick up their complimentary straw bale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.