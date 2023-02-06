The Town of Alderson will have a meeting on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall to address the availability of water services to previously unserved residents in the area.
This community meeting is for those interested in signing up for the new water service.
New areas to be served include:
• All of Glen Ray.
• From Alderson to Creamery to the Turkey Farm.
• Alderson to Pence Springs Airport (including all of Riverside Rest).
• Alderson to Stewart’s on Rt. 63.
• Alderson to the first turn going up the hill to Blue Sulphur.
The benefit is saving $200 off the normal tap fee that would apply after the service has run through the area. The fee for tap for service is $100 due at the meeting. Normal tap fee is $300. The cost is lower because of the project construction and ease of hookup during the construction.
Any questions will be answered by the engineers from Thrasher Engineering at the meeting.
Mayor Travis Copenhaver said, “This is a huge benefit to the people in the new areas of service. We hope everyone in these areas will come to the meeting, get their questions answered, and sign up.”
