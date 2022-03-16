Alderson Community Market is looking for vendors that produce garden items, foods and crafts.
The first vendor meeting is 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, in the Market Pavilion beside Fruits of Labor Cafe in Alderson.
The market is on Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m. in the Market Pavilion. The cost is $5 per week or $20 for the season. The season begins April 26 and goes until October.
The market will have live music, activities for children, cooking demonstrations and other activities for all ages.
For further information please check out Alderson Community Food Hub on Facebook or call Lisa Carter 304-661-4306.