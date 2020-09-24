Alderson Main Street contributes to flood fund

Alderson Main Street matched a contribution challenge from an anonymous donor and made a contribution to the Greater Greenbrier Long Term Recovery Committee (GGLTRC) for the benefit of victims of the flash flooding which occurred in Alderson in June 2020.
The donation was accepted by Paula Brown, board member of the GGLTRC, on behalf of that group and presented by Alderson Main Street President Judy Lohmeyer.
Lohmeyer said, “We hope this donation will help several of the families of this area who have suffered. We appreciate the Greater Greenbrier Long Term Recovery Committee for the work they are doing here.”
Although any amount of damage is devastating for those who suffer it, the total damage in the Alderson area did not rise to the level required for a FEMA disaster declaration. Therefore, there is no specific federal or state aid for those who were affected. Local help is essential in this instance. Several groups of volunteers, including from the Lewisburg United Methodist Church and Bethlehem Farm, were of huge help and more will be needed as the work moves from the cleanup phase to the repair phase.
Those wishing to help in any way can contact the GGLTRC through its website.