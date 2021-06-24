Alderson Fourth of July celebration marks 60th year

Forced off of last year’s festival calendar by the Covid-19 pandemic, like so many others were, Alderson’s Fourth of July celebration is undaunted this year, promising to continue its reputation as West Virginia’s largest Independence Day celebration.
Under the banner “60 Years of Fun in Alderson,” the festivities get underway this weekend with youth bicycle races in three age divisions at Alderson’s Memorial Football Field. Tri-County Fire Company is organizing this early event, which begins Saturday at 9 a.m.
Midweek features the judging of the home and business decorating contest on Wednesday and the Firemen’s Rodeo at the football field on Thursday from 7 until 11 p.m. Free to the public, the latter event is sponsored by Alderson Fire Department & EMS.
The holiday weekend opens on July 2 with the All American Baking Contest at noon in the Alderson Community Center Kitchen, an ice cream social at the Alderson Depot from 2 to 4 p.m. and an open house at the Community Center from 4 until 6. Catered by Ginny Walker, the 4th of July Banquet will be served at the Community Center beginning at 6:30.
Free entertainment (to be announced) will round out Friday evening at the football field from 7 to 9 p.m., rain or shine. Those planning to attend are reminded to bring a chair.
A full Saturday, July 3, will see arts, crafts and commercial sales set up on the grounds of Alderson Elementary School on Virginia Street at 8 a.m., just as the parade lineup begins. The Grand Parade will step off at 10:30 a.m.
A ceremonial presentation of colors will take place at the football field starting at 1 p.m. Ceremonies will include the introduction of Miss Fireworks and the awarding of parade prizes, along with flag raising by the Greenbrier East High School JROTC and the VFW Post #6723.
Field events will follow at that same site, beginning at 1:30, and capped off by the traditional Greenbrier vs. Monroe Tug-of-War and a kids’ tug-of-war at 4 p.m.
The football field will reopen for Saturday evening’s concert by The Hobbs Sisters, a Nashville-based modern country duo. Admission is $5 per person for the 7:30 p.m. concert and the Alderson Fire Department’s 10 p.m. fireworks show. Children age 6 and under will be admitted free. Those planning to attend are reminded to bring a chair.
On Sunday, July 4, activities will continue with the celebration’s fifth annual horse show starting at 1 p.m. at 117 Greenbrier River Estates (Glen Ray Road).
River events will commence at 1:30 Sunday afternoon. The Alderson Mini Park will provide a great vantage point from which to watch Greenbrier River competitions for men, women and children, along with an always popular “anything that floats” race.
The annual Ducks on the Greenbrier rubber duck race will start at 6 p.m. Sunday. This year’s grand prize is $5,000 in cash, presented by the Alderson Fourth of July Committee. In addition to other cash awards, there are plenty of prizes for golfers and gift certificates from local merchants, plus much more. In all, 72 prizes will be awarded.
Duck tickets will be sold throughout the festival. Ticket-holders do not have to be present to win.
A gospel sing is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the football field. In the case of inclement weather, the sing will move into the Alderson River of Life Church (sponsor of the event) on Route 63.
Sunday’s events will close with fireworks at dark at a location to be announced on Facebook.
A pair of races for all ages will conclude this year’s celebration. The Run for Snacks 5K Race and a Kids’ Fun Run will take place Monday, July 5, at 9 a.m. Registration for the races will start at 7:30 a.m. at the Alderson Public Library.
