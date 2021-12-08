Alderson council to decide on action against mayor

The Alderson Town Council will discuss and consider possible action against Mayor Travis Copenhaver, who is facing felony charges, at a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday.
The meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Room of Alderson City Hall, which is located at 202 S. Monroe St. in Alderson.
Discussion on Copenhaver’s position as mayor is the last of seven items listed on Thursday’s agenda, which lists the item as “personnel matter – mayor.”
Calls for the removal of Copenhaver as mayor of Alderson have gone on since September after Copenhaver was charged with burglary, child neglect and conspiracy, all felonies, as well as assault, which is a misdemeanor.
Despite these charges, there are still many in the Greenbrier County town who support Copenhaver, who has served as mayor of Alderson since 2013, and say he has been a good and dedicated mayor.
Alderson residents have pushed for council to make a decision on whether or not to remove Copenhaver as mayor because the council is one of the three bodies which state statute gives authority to remove an elected official.
Grounds for removal of an elected official as outlined in statute include official misconduct, neglect of duty or incompetence. Being convicted of a felony for a crime that took place while a person was in public office would be considered official misconduct, according to the statute.
The prosecuting attorney of the county can also bring charges for the removal of the elected official. Since Alderson falls in both Monroe and Greenbrier counties, this can be done by the prosecuting attorney from either county.
Town residents can also remove an elected official through a petition signed by 50 people or 10 percent of the registered voters who participated in the previous election, whichever is less.
However, residents have stated they are opposed to this option because it’s too expensive, which is why they are pressuring the town council instead.
Copenhaver’s charges are the result of allegations that Copenhaver, along with his 12-year-old son and his brother-in-law, Lloyd “Billy” Lightner, broke into a home in Alderson in June, stole weapons from the residence and also harassed a woman who was there at the time.
The case against Copenhaver was bound over to the Greenbrier County grand jury after a Greenbrier County magistrate judge ruled that probable cause was found for the felony charges during a preliminary hearing in October.
A preliminary hearing for Lightner, who is facing similar charges, was scheduled to take place Wednesday in Greenbrier County Magistrate Court but the case was continued. A rescheduled date for the preliminary hearing has not been set.