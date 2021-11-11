Alderson Council puts mayor on agenda

The Alderson Town Council is expected to discuss and consider possible action against its Mayor Travis Copenhaver, who is facing felony charges, at the next council meeting in December.
The decision occurred at the tail end of an hour-long town council meeting following public comment from Ryan Keesee, an Alderson resident and attorney who has led the charge to remove Copenhaver since the charges were brought in September as a result of an alleged break-in.
“It is still a stain on our town that we have a gentleman charged with a felony as our mayor,” Keesee said.
Copenhaver was charged with burglary, child neglect and conspiracy, all felonies, as well as assault, which is a misdemeanor.
The charges are the result of allegations that Copenhaver, along with his 12-year-old son and his brother-in-law, Lloyd “Billy” Lightner, broke into a home in Alderson, stole weapons from the residence and also harassed a woman who was there at the time.
In response to Keesee, Copenhaver said that since the charges were released, “people have berated, belittled and made threats towards my family and myself.”
He added that many of those same people criticizing him now, he has helped in the past.
“I have given Alderson my dag-on-est to make it better,” Copenhaver said. “I’m not perfect and my actions were not me as the mayor of the town of Alderson.”
He ended his remarks by stating, as he did at a previous meeting, that he, like everyone else in the country, is innocent until proven guilty.
He then asked for a motion to adjourn the meeting.
Council member Charlie Lobban said he would make that motion but would also like to add a motion to have council discuss the matter of whether or not to begin the process to remove Copenhaver as mayor at the next council meeting.
There was no discussion on Lobban’s motion as the meeting was promptly adjourned.
However, Town Recorder Betty Thomas confirmed after the meeting that discussion regarding Copenhaver’s position as mayor will be on the next council agenda in December.
She said the discussion would likely occur in executive session.
Lobban said after the meeting that he was not prepared to share his thoughts on what he thinks council should do regarding Copenhaver but just wanted to have it on the agenda so the council has the ability to discuss it at a meeting.
“I do want council to have some say, and publicly, where the public knows at least what we feel and, I think, some fellow council members feel that way too,” he said.
This is not the first time the council has addressed this topic.
In September, a few weeks after the charges were filed, the town council held a special meeting to discuss the charges against Copenhaver. The mayor presided over this meeting, just as he would any other council meeting.
During the meeting, City Attorney Grady Ford informed everyone of the process outlined in state statute for removing an elected official.
The council also heard remarks from the public. Some called for Copenhaver’s removal while others defended him, citing positive accomplishments for Alderson.
The meeting came to a close after roughly an hour with no motion being made from council members as to their next move on the matter.
Lobban said he did not like the way this meeting was handled as none of the council members were given the chance to speak and he hopes to change that at next month’s meeting.
Keesee said he has the support of more than 120 residents who have signed a petition urging the council to take action against Copenhaver.
Copenhaver said he does not believe that all the signatures obtained by Keesee are from actual town residents.
Keesee said he understands that the legal process must be played out but that doesn’t mean council has to wait to take action.
“Just because he is not guilty of a criminal charge does not mean he is also competent to be our mayor,” he said.
Copenhaver has served as the mayor of Alderson since 2013. In the four elections since then, he was either run unopposed or bested his opponent by several dozen votes.
The most recent election took place in June a few weeks prior to the alleged break-in. For this election, Copenhaver ran unopposed.
The next election for Alderson mayor will take place in 2023, and Keesee said he is “seriously considering” running.
The case against Copenhaver was bound over to the Greenbrier County grand jury after a Greenbrier County magistrate judge ruled that probable cause was found for the felony charges during a preliminary hearing in October.
Alderson Town Council meetings are held the second Thursday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in the council room of Alderson City Hall.