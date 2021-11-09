Alderson council asked to decide about removal of mayor

While the criminal case against Alderson Mayor Travis Copenhaver for three felony charges remains unresolved, some Alderson residents are looking to the town council to take matters into their own hands.
The regularly scheduled Alderson Town Council meeting is set to take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the council room at Alderson City Hall.
Alderson resident and attorney Ryan Keesee said he intends to ask the Alderson Town Council during its meeting to make a public decision on whether or not they intend to file a resolution to remove Copenhaver as mayor.
Keesee said he has garnered the signatures of more than 120 residents who support the removal of Copenhaver as mayor following charges of burglary, child neglect and conspiracy, all felonies, as well as assault, which is a misdemeanor.
The charges are the result of allegations that Copenhaver, along with his 12-year-old son and his brother-in-law, Lloyd “Billy” Lightner, broke into a home in Alderson, stole weapons from the residence and also harassed a woman who was there at the time.
The case against Copenhaver was bound over to the Greenbrier County grand jury after a Greenbrier County magistrate judge ruled that probable cause was found for the felony charges during a preliminary hearing in October.
When asked to respond to the attempt to remove him from office, Copenhaver’s attorney John H. Bryan told The Register-Herald Monday evening via email that Copenhaver had no comment regarding the pending criminal matter.
However, saying he was speaking for himself and not on behalf of his client, Bryan wrote, “The criminal charges are unrelated to (Copenhaver’s) service as mayor ... If some residents want a different mayor, they are free to challenge him on election day.”
Thursday’s agenda does not include consideration of Copenhaver’s position as mayor.
Keesee said he is hoping at the very least for council to make a motion to have such an item on next month’s agenda.
“We want to know, up or down, whether they are going to do anything about it,” he said. “I don’t understand why if they are not going to do anything, why not have a vote and say so."
According to state statute, the town council is one of the three bodies that can act to remove an elected official by submitting a resolution for removal to the county circuit court.
Grounds for removal as outlined in statute include official misconduct, neglect of duty or incompetence. Being convicted of a felony for a crime that took place while a person was in public office would be considered official misconduct, according to the statute.
Once a resolution is filed, the next step is a preliminary hearing to determine the validity of the resolution.
If a judge finds that resolution meets the criteria for removal, the matter is passed onto the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, who will appoint three circuit judges within the state to hear and make a ruling on the case.
After this, an appeal can be made to the West Virginia Supreme Court.
The prosecuting attorney of the county can also bring charges for the removal of the elected official. Since Alderson falls in both Monroe and Greenbrier counties, this can be done by the prosecuting attorney from either county.
Town residents can remove an elected official, too, through a petition signed by 50 people or 10 percent of the registered voters who participated in the previous election, whichever is less.
Despite having enough signatures to go this route, Keesee said they are pushing for council to be the body to make the move because the residents can’t afford to take the case to court on their own.
A petition by residents to remove an elected official follows the same procedure outlined in state statute for the town council.
Keesee, who practices criminal law and property law for foreclosure, said he estimates it would cost the residents thousands of dollars to hire an attorney to plead their case.
He added that there is also that added burden of being responsible for paying the legal fees accrued by the elected official should the residents lose the case, which Keesee said would likely be in the tens of thousands of dollars.
“Alderson being pretty much a town of blue-collar workers and retirees, it would be very expensive for these people and none of them could afford the expense of losing,” Keesee said.
This is not the first time Copenhaver has been involved in a criminal proceeding.
In 2018, a grand jury in Summers County returned a three-count misdemeanor indictment against Copenhaver, Lightner and two others for conspiracy, giving false information to the department of public safety and obstructing an officer.
The case was the result of a shooting in October 2017 that left Mac Brackenrich, an Alderson Police officer who was off duty at the time of the shooting, paralyzed.
Calls for Copenhaver's resignation were also voiced by Alderson residents at the time.
According to a 2020 article from the Mountain Messenger, “A plea deal was struck between the Summers County Special Prosecutor Jennifer Crane and Copenhaver in September 2019, allowing for a pretrial diversion, a program in which first-time criminal offenders perform community service, obtain drug or alcohol treatment, make restitution or other alternatives.
“If the defendant completes the program, the charges are dismissed. According to the agreement, the state would drop the three-count indictment after six months if Copenhaver completes 75 hours of community service and does not violate any laws.”
Copenhaver has been the mayor of Alderson since 2013 after being appointed to serve out the unexpired term of Joe Veazey, who resigned.
He was elected to the position later that year after beating challenger Bobby Hoover by several dozen votes.
In 2015, Copenhaver ran unopposed for mayor.
The following election, in 2017, his only challenger was write-in candidate Dawn Kaufman, who received 15 votes to his 103 votes.
In 2019, he bested opponent Roger Bennett with a total of 169 votes to Bennett’s 88.
According to the Alderson town recorder, Copenhaver ran unopposed in the 2021 election, which took place in June.
The election occurred roughly a week prior to the incident Copenhaver is currently facing charges for.
The next election for Alderson mayor will take place in 2023, and Keesee said he is “seriously considering” running.