Alderson Community Market on Tuesday will feature:
Dogwood Hill Farm — local pork: roasts, bacon, chops; local grass-fed beef: ribeye steaks, filet mignon; garlic braids
Kensinger Family — Amish doughnuts, fried pies, cream cheese filled doughnuts, salt rising bread and more
Fruits of Labor — Ciabatta rolls, rustic Italian bread, fruit Danish and all regular favorites
Deborah and Donald Weikle — green beans, tomatoes, potatoes
Mt. Harmony — local pork: top loin pork chops, spare ribs, roasts, sausage, neck bones for soup
Milton Brenneman — heirloom tomatoes, green beans, carrots, beets, onions, cabbage
Arbaugh Farm — local ground beef, green beans, corn muffins, corn meal and grits
Tali's Tea — limeade & lemonade, apple jelly, focaccia, oatmeal bread
Sarah Feamster — kettle corn, pepperoni rolls
Musicical entertainment will be:
— Sept. 22 - Ed Johns
— Sept. 29 - Chris “Sparky” Hopson
The market is held every Tuesday, from 3 to 6 p.m., on Hwy. 12, by the Alderson Visitors Center, by the old Walking Bridge over the Greenbrier River.