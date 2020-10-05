The Alderson Community Market will have the following vendors:
Arbaugh Farms — fresh sorghum molasses, buckwheat flour, cornmeal and grits: white and bloody butcher company muffin cornmeal mix.
Caring Acres Farm — ribeye, T-bone, and sirloin steaks brisket, stew or kabob meat, shanks, liver, roasts. End of year special: buy 5 pounds of ground beef for $25, get additional 1 pound free.
Dogwood Hill Farm — bacon, pork sausage, sweet potatoes. "Almost Healthy" oatmeal and peanut butter bars, suet-seed-nut cakes for bird feeders.
Milton Brenneman — tomatoes, potatoes large and small, honey, kale, eggplant, radishes, green beans, butternut squash, pickled onions, lime pickles.
Mt. Harmony Farm — top loin pork chops, spare ribs, mild sausage, ground pork, all pork from grass-fed Mangalita specialty pigs.
Kensinger Family — Amish doughnuts, fried pies with homemade fillings: apple, pecan, lemon, cherry, salt-rising bread, sourdough bread, banana bread, cinnamon pecan rolls and other bakery treats.
Fruits of Labor — rustic Italian bread bagels, pepperoni rolls cream horns, fruit-filled Danish, ciabatta rolls, marble rye bread, giant cookies, bagels, iced cakes and other bakery treats.
The market is open Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. in front of the Alderson Visitors Center, on Highway 12, by the Old Walking Bridge, over the Greenbrier River.