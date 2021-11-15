Alderson Christmas Parade planned for Friday, Dec. 3

The annual Christmas Parade in Alderson has been scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3 beginning at 7 p.m.
Line-up will start at 6 p.m. on Virginia Street like the July 4th Parade lines up. It will proceed down Riverview Avenue and across the Alderson Memorial Bridge and disband in front of the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department. Santa will greet children and hear their wishes inside the AVFD. Treats will be provided by the Alderson Women’s Club.
“This is a different route than the last few years. Since we no longer have the Community Center available to host the visits with Santa, we are going back to the route from many years ago when the parade ended on the Monroe County side of town,” Mayor Travis Copenhaver said.
People and organizations who want to demonstrate their holiday spirit should line up on Virginia Street before 7 p.m. No pre-registration is required.
The Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, at 104 North Monroe Street across from the Exxon Station, will have their Christmas Bazaar in the basement open from 5 to 8 and free hot chocolate will be served. Many Alderson Shops will be open and dinner will be available at the Big Wheel Restaurant, Riverview Café, and Fruits of Labor Café.
“We are so excited to be able to have the traditional Christmas activities again. Please watch social media and the news papers for information on more to come,” Alderson Main Street President Judy Lohmeyer said.