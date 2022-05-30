PHILIPPI — Alderson Broaddus University has released the names of area students earning academic distinction from the 2022 spring semester.
Dr. Andrea J. Bucklew, Alderson Broaddus University's provost, has released the President's, Dean's, and Honorable Mention lists to recognize students for their academic achievements.
To be named to the distinguished President's List, a student must be on the Dean's List at AB for five semesters. Full-time students who earned a 3.60 grade point average or above are named to the Dean's List, and students who achieved a 3.40 to 3.59 grade point average are granted honorable mention.
Named for Dean's List are Sakinah Burger of Beckley and Taylor Issac of Hinton, and Honorable Mention goes to Hannah Taylor of Jumping Branch.