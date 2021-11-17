The Alderson Artisans Gallery is announcing a showing of fine prints by Vivian Reynolds.
Opening night will be Friday, Dec. 3, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
Born in Charleston, Reynolds has been drawing and painting since childhood. While studying nursing at Alderson Broaddus College at Philippi, she took art classes with master wood-engraver Herbert Waters, a great source of inspiration.
After working as an RN for a few years, Reynolds decided to pursue her calling as an artist.
Inspired by the beauty of the Greenbrier Valley, she and artist/photographer Richard Pranulis created Wolf Creek Printery. For many years, Reynolds' vibrant oil paintings were the basis of the Wolf Creek Calendar.
The showing will run from Dec. 3 to March 3, 2022. Reynolds' works will be available framed and unframed.
Gallery hours are Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. The Alderson Artisans Gallery is a cooperative nonprofit organization.