Following the retirement of long-time Division Director Penney Barker, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner has named Chris Alder as the new Division Director of the West Virginia Business & Licensing Division.
Mr. Alder received his bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Marshall University and a law degree from Washington University in St. Louis. He joined the Secretary of State’s office two years ago after spending more than 20 years in a corporate law practice focused on intellectual property and licensing. Secretary Warner found Mr. Alder’s broad experience with emerging businesses a natural fit to lead the Division in its support of West Virginia business growth.
Alder will manage the professional staff located at the WV One Stop Business Center in Charleston as well as those in the WVSOS regional offices located in Clarksburg and Martinsburg.