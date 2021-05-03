An Akron, Ohio, man pleaded guilty Monday in connection with his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine that was frequently shipped to various locations in West Virginia.
According to court documents, Tionte Lavon Blanchard, 25, admitted that from the fall of 2018 to June 2019, he and others participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine that was frequently shipped from Akron. During the conspiracy, Blanchard utilized a residence in Huntington to store the shipments of methamphetamine.
In June 2019, investigators executed a search warrant at the residence and seized over 1.7 kilograms of 100 percent pure methamphetamine. Blanchard admitted that he possessed the methamphetamine and intended to distribute it in the Huntington area.
Blanchard pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and faces a mandatory minimum of at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 9.