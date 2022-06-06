Airports receive $14.4 million for projects, equipment

Nine West Virginia airports, including Raleigh County Airport Authority and Mercer County Airport Authority, are getting financial support from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to support multiple projects, including rehabilitation and maintenance projects, equipment purchases and make safety improvements along a railroad corridor from Grafton to Buckhannon.
In total, the nine airports, with 10 projects are being funded to the tune of $14.4 million with the bulk of that going to West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston fund the the final phase of the airport's three-year runway rehabilitation project.
The total amount of this year’s project is $12,394,048. WV Paving has been awarded the prime contract in the amount of $11,742,280. Airport Design Consultants Inc is the design engineering firm and providing construction management and inspection services, according too a press release from the airport.
CRW's Runway 5-23 rehabilitation project is a comprehensive upgrade that will provide a two-inch asphalt overlay of the entire runway, include rehabilitation of the runway lighting system, including the installation of energy efficient LED runway edge lights, electrical conductors and runway exit sign modifications..
In total, the individual awards are:
· $11,154,643 – West Virginia International Yeager Airport: Rehabilitate runway
· $1,617,824 – Appalachian and Ohio Railroad (A&O) from Grafton to Buckhannon: Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program
· $550,024 – Wood County Airport Authority: Acquire snow removal equipment
· $327,015 – Braxton County Airport Authority: Reconstruct taxiway, seal apron pavement surface/pavement joints, seal runway pavement
· $187,402 – Mercer County Airport Authority: Seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints
· $180,832 – Raleigh County Airport Authority: Seal runway pavement surface/pavement joints
· $153,016 – Grant County: Seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints
· $82,777 – Fairmont-Marion County Regional Airport Authority: Improve airport drainage/erosion control
· $71,995 – City of Philippi/Barbour County Airport Authority: Construct terminal building
· $32,301 – Logan County: Rehabilitate taxi lane