Don Abner has about as many businesses as he has children, and he has six children.
Now he’s ready to add one more business to the list, the Raleigh County Memorial Airport Restaurant, which held its grand opening ceremony on Friday.
While Abner is the patriarch of his family which includes three girls, three boys, more than 20 grandchildren and at least six great-grandchildren (to his recollection), when it comes to business, Abner said it’s a family affair.
Abner said the family took over the airport restaurant in January which had been closed in the early days of the pandemic.
He said the business interested him because it seemed like a good place for his family to meet and connect over a good plate of homecooked food and he hoped to be able to extend that same experience to all the customers who visited.
“In business, any business, you either sell quantity or quality and we sell quality here,” he said.
Former patrons of the airport restaurant may not notice any big changes to the look of the business except for the addition of a few table cloths, but when it comes to the atmosphere of the place, Abner said he wants people to feel at home when they enter the restaurant.
Having already been open for about a month, it appears that people already are.
Sitting on a chair at the front counter of the restaurant, Abner greeted every person who walked through the door on Tuesday morning this week.
Some he knew by name as well their order, and those he didn’t know, he greeted as if he did.
Working with him this particular morning was his daughter, Cindy Lee, the youngest of his three daughters but the middle child of his six children.
When asked about her title at the restaurant, she simply shrugged and laughed, as if to say she does a bit of everything, which she does.
While her father referred to her as the promotional manager, proudly describing how she’d put together a special Valentine’s Day event last month and is working on more events, her role this week included taking orders, checking on customers and arranging delivery orders all while under the watchful eye of her father.
Lee said she enjoyed working with her father on this new endeavor as well as other members of her family, though like any family business, they do butt heads occasionally.
“It’s been fun. I’ve learned a lot,” she said. “It’s funny because we all have our own way of doing things, especially when it comes to cooking.”
Lee said a lot of the recipes come from her father, who makes sure they are followed to a T.
She said one of her favorite recipes is her father’s chili recipe, which takes a few days to put together but is worth the wait.
As far as customer favorites, Lee said the Philly cheesesteak is a go-to meal for most.
Though Abner said the restaurant will cook just about anything if there’s enough of a demand for it, the Raleigh County Memorial Airport Restaurant established menu offers breakfast and lunch and dinner dishes.
The breakfast menu includes homemade biscuits and gravy, French toast, eggs made to order and other traditional breakfast items.
The lunch and dinner dishes include the popular Philly cheesesteak, along with a classic BLT, burgers, a fried bologna sandwich and more.
For those ordering any sandwich, Lee suggested pairing it with the onion rings, which are her personal favorite.
The restaurant also offers daily specials which are posted to its Facebook page under the name Raleigh County Memorial Airport Restaurant.
Located inside the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, as the name would suggest, the restaurant is open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. except for Tuesday and Saturday when it closes at 4:30 p.m.
The restaurant offers dine in, carry out and delivery options. Orders can be placed by calling 304-252-9970.