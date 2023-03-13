After two years of talking about it, dealing with environmental issues, and increases in construction costs due to Covid, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is ready to turn dirt on the Airport Industrial Park.
As a result, it will be the first-ever, in the state of West Virginia, proactively developed industrial site, according to NRGRDA Executive Director Jina Belcher.
It is a huge step forward from being the only state in the eastern half of the United States that didn’t have a formalized site readiness program.
Not on the local or state level. Until now.
Belcher, in a meeting with the Register-Herald on Monday, highlighted the importance of this development in marketing for business recruitment.
“Our goal with the airport industrial park was really if we build it, they will come,” she said. “Companies are not willing to wait three plus years for infrastructure development and they certainly don’t want to use most of their capital expenditure to put infrastructure into a site.”
NRGRDA received more than $10 million in debt-free financing to build the necessary infrastructure on the 105-acre industrial park property.
Klockner Pentaplast – a global manufacturer of plastic packaging – purchased 33 of those acres to expand into a 95,000 sq ft. building, making the Beaver location KP’s North American Food Hub.
With the KP expansion, NRGRDA will be able to progress toward the development of transmission-level power service throughout the industrial park and the expanding areas.
Not only will Pinecrest Business Park benefit, but it will impact all NRGRDA’s future development.
“This is a huge milestone for us,” Belcher continued. “We now have short-listed and found the lowest bidder and going through the final steps to award the contract.”
With 73 acres left to lease or sell, Belcher noted the marketing efforts continue.
“We currently have two RFIs – request for information – to companies that are ready to hire 50 or more employees to locate at the airport and we are also going to the MRO America’s Show – which is the largest aerospace show in the United States – to market this property to aviation companies.”
According to the MRO Americas website, is the international trade fair for maintenance, repair and overhaul in the aerospace industry.
The regional development authority was at forefront of this new narrative of site readiness.
Belcher went on to say, “We made a commitment in 2018 to move this project forward. Now we will have properties ready for sale or lease, obviously to FAA and aviation industries, to ensure that we can really create the jobs that we promised we would create.”
NRGRDA promised to create 683 jobs out of the Airport Industrial Park property. Those jobs must be in the aviation industry.
The site development includes minimal investment into extending the runway to become the longest runway in the state and expansion of the Contour Airlines terminal to accommodate their passengers and their aircraft.
But, it’s the development of the site to serve the north-south travel corridor that holds the most promise.
“Our airport will never be a flight school. It will never be a facility that will accommodate multiple passenger airlines. That facility is really meant to be an industrial cargo hub for the north-south travel corridor.
“We are seeing manufacturers that are looking at aircraft components and we are also seeing maintenance facilities that are looking to locate there because of the proximity on the north-south corridor of planes landing there and maintenance operations taking place,” said Belcher.
■■■
According to Belcher, educating local, state and federal leaders on the importance of site readiness has paid off.
In the last year, West Virginia passed legislation to develop a site-ready program.
While the Legislature is still working with the WV Department of Economic Development on funding, there will be opportunities available to develop ready properties, explained Belcher.
“They also have a micro-grant available at the state now that at least, if nothing else, allows for the assessment of properties, working with the development authority in the area, to determine if it is conducive to industrial development.”
It is a transition in legislative thinking that recognizes that West Virginia needs to have ready sites available and there are not many across the state.
“We met with the Department of Economic Development about a month or so ago,” said Belcher. “They are looking across the state. If there are sites that are conducive to development, they want to assess them and then figure out how to invest in them.”
■■■
Prior to the KP purchase of 33 acres, NRGRDA was short on the project by a million dollars.
With a current shortfall of roughly $550K, NRGRDA has asking support from the Raleigh County Commission.
In a special meeting Tuesday, the Commission is expected to cover the overrun in an effort to keep the project moving forward and the momentum building.
With commissioner support, dirt could begin moving by early-to-mid May.
“We have built a phenomenal relationship with the commissioners to work through these challenges,” said Belcher. “It’s not always easy but they are willing to listen and understand.”
