Airport manager Tom Cochran to be honored with Community Leadership Award by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce

Tom Cochran, manager of the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, will be honored as the 32nd recipient of the Community Leadership Award at the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner.
Major General (retired) James Hoyer with be the featured speaker at the 101st annual event scheduled for March 31 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Since 1991, the Community Leadership Award has been given annually to the business leader or organization that has positively impacted the community through lifetime excellence in business leadership and community service.
Cochran, a 1958 Shady Spring High School graduate, has a 24-year career with the Raleigh County Memorial Airport where he promots the airport as a self-sustaining entity of economic development that supports commerce in Southern West Virginia.
He grew up in Beaver, a coal miner’s son who witnessed the struggles of having just the bare essentials of life firsthand. Cochran recalls fondly how neighbor helped neighbor to survive. Following his father’s footsteps, Tom worked in the coal industry for 30 years.
Cochran is pursuing a goal of economic diversification by partnering with higher education to offer training in aerospace technology. The strategy is to ensure stable jobs with a supporting wage and benefits to the local workforce. His vision has been his passion and through private and public partnerships, Cochran is giving the younger generation a career option to stay.
Cochran continues to manage the daily operations of the airport including all land leases, fuel sales and capital improvements.
In the last few years, Cochran has been focused on expanding the industrial parks located on airport property and seeking funding sources at federal, state and county levels for future growth and expansion opportunities for job creation.
Hoyer, who also serves as vice president for economic innovation for West Virginia University, has led the state’s Joint Interagency Task Force in response to multiple state emergencies, including the state’s response to the spread of Covid-19 and the state’s recovery from the 2016 flood event.
The dinner is coming out from a two-year retreat because of the spread of Covid-19. After celebrating its 99th dinner in 2019, the Chamber canceled the 2000 dinner and then held the 100th event in 2021 as a small luncheon for only the board of directors, award recipients and their families.
After serving three governors, Hoyer retired from service Feb. 1, 2021. As Adjutant General, he provided command guidance to the West Virginia Army and Air National Guard of more than 6,500 citizen soldiers and airmen.
Social hour for the annual dinner is scheduled from 5:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.
Tickets for the event are $75 per person and table sponsorships are available. To reserve, call Denise at the Chamber at 304-252-7328 or email denise@brccc.com.